Severe Storms Now Sweeping Through Region With Isolated Tornadoes Possible

A radar image of the Northeast (shown above) shows the scattered storm activity on Friday evening, July 5, with severe storms marked in red.

The main threats will be downpours, which could lead to flash flooding, and wind gusts of 50 miles per hour or higher. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Storm activity could continue into the early morning hours of Saturday, July 6.

Another round of storms is due to arrive Saturday with storms, some of which will be severe, continuing into the evening.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected.

Sunday, July 7, is expected to be precipitation-free, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 80s

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.