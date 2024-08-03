Severe Storm System Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Rockland

Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester counties have been the most heavily affected.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, a total of 2,224 customers in Rockland power were without power. In Putnam, 1,420 customers were affected, and in Westchester, 721.

Drenching downpours have led to localized flooding in parts of the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday for:

Westchester

Rockland

Orange

Putnam

Nassau

New York City

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

