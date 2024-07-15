Severe Heat, High Humidity Will Pose Significant Health Risk To NYers, Hochul Warns

Temperatures during that stretch are likely to bring dangerous heat indexes between 95 and 104 degrees across the entire state.

New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier, also have a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon into the evening on Monday.

Air quality health advisories for ozone are also in effect for New York City and Long Island on Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible in the Capital Region and Southern Tier on Tuesday, July 16.

“New Yorkers should take precautions to stay cool and safe as the combination of severe heat and high humidity will pose a significant health risk,” Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to stay hydrated, take advantage of free pool access at our beautiful state parks, and plan ahead to cool off during this time.”

Hochul has waived entry fees at New York State Park pools this summer.

Prior to making a trip, visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check the website for any updates, as weather and water conditions may affect swimming status.

Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

You may qualify for a free air conditioning unit.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide an air conditioning unit to income-eligible households, including those with a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat or households with young children or older adults.

Applications will continue to be accepted until funding runs out. For more information, visit the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website or contact your local office for the aging at 1-800-342-9871.

No matter your age, what kind of shape you are in, or what health conditions you have, the dangers of extreme heat can affect everyone, Hochul noted.

The body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature during extreme heat and, without taking proper measures, this can lead to heat-related illness or even death.

Groups most at risk are:

People who work outdoors or indoors without air conditioning

Adults aged 60 years and older

Infants, children, and those who are pregnant

People with chronic health conditions

Those with physical and cognitive disabilities

Those with no access to air conditioning

Individuals who live alone or are unhoused

Athletes

Pets and service animals

People living in cities because asphalt and concrete store heat longer and release heat more slowly at night. This produces higher nighttime temperatures, known as the "urban heat island effect.”

