Several Bear Sightings Reported Throughout This Hudson Valley County: Here's How To Avoid Them

The sightings were reported over several days by residents in multiple areas of Putnam County, according to an announcement by the Putnam County SPCA on Tuesday, June 4.

Although the organization did not identify specific areas where the bears were spotted, it did explain that sightings have increased as the bears search for food following their emergence from their winter dens with depleted fat reserves.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents can take the following precautions to avoid attracting hungry bears:

Empty and clean spilled seed from bird feeders and avoid using them between spring and fall;

Secure garbage and recycling cans in a sturdy building;

Remove residual grease and food from grills and smokers;

Keep pet and livestock food indoors and install electric fences to protect chicken or bee hives;

Alert neighbors to any bear activity.

Bear sightings can be reported to local police or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

