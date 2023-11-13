Fair 45°

Serial Burglar Of Rockland County Cemeteries, Synagogue Nabbed, Police Say

A New York man has been charged with five separate alleged burglaries that occurred in the Hudson Valley over the past three months.

<p>Ramapo police charged a Brooklyn man with the alleged burglaries of five cemeteries and synagogues.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Ramapo PD
Kathy Reakes
Maurice Deutsch, age 40, of Brooklyn, was arrested by the Ramapo Police on Friday, Nov. 10, for the burglaries that took place in Rockland County in the village of New Hempstead and the Monsey area.

According to Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin, of the Ramapo Police, on three occasions, Deutsch had entered a building on the grounds of a cemetery in New Hempstead and removed proceeds from a charity box. 

In addition, Deutsch is accused of two burglaries of a synagogue in Monsey, Franklin said. 

Deutsch was charged with burglary and five counts of petit larceny, police said.

He also had an outstanding bench warrant for similar crimes in the village of New Hempstead. 

He was arraigned on all charges and released on his own recognizance for a future court date.

