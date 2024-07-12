Separate Rounds Of Storms With Drenching Downpours Could Cause Flooding: Here's Timing

The projected timing for the storms is from around noon Friday, July 12 through late Saturday afternoon, July 13.

"Periods of showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours that could lead to isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding," the National Weather Service said.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected, with localized amounts of 3 inches.

In some spots, rain could fall at a rate as high as an inch per hour.

Unlike other storms that have moved through the region this week, the National Weather Service says it's unclear where in the region this system will produce the heaviest rainfall.

"The period for the greatest threat of flooding is this afternoon through Saturday morning," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Friday morning. "However, flooding will still be possible Saturday afternoon."

The high temperature on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies.

After the system pushes through, there will be gradual clearing, leading to a mostly sunny day on Sunday, July 14. The high temperature will be in the low 90s, but it won't be as humid.

It will stay sunny and hot on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16, with high temperatures in the mid-90s both days.

