Separate Rounds Of Storms Will Bring Some Relief From Heat: Here's Timing

"The duration and intensity of this heat wave in the Northeast is uncommon in the month of June," according to AccuWeather, which notes this has been the most intense June heat wave that some areas have experienced in decades.

The first round of showers and thunderstorms is on track for Friday, June 21, starting late in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The storm system is expected to be accompanied by downpours, wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour, and possible hail.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, Thursday, June 20 will be anorher scorcher, with temperatures topping out in the low 90s, and the heat index (the combination of the temperature and humidity) as high as 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny Friday morning before clouds increase in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 90s.

Saturday, June 22 will be mostly cloudy and not as hot with the high temperature in the mid-80s.

A new round of scattered showers and storms will move through from the mid-afternoon into the early evening.

Sunday,June 23 will be mainly cloudy and warm, with a high temperature around 90.

The next round of showers and storms is expected from late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The rounds of storms will be followed by a cold front moving in from the Midwest that will arrive in the Northeast on Monday, June 24, with yet another round of showers and storms possible.

Monday's high temperature will be in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

