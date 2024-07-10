Semi-Truck Knocks Down Live Wires, Catches On Fire In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, July 9 around 1 p.m., when a semi-truck hit a utility pole on Farmers Mills Road (Route 42) in Kent, according to the Lake Carmel Fire Department.

Arriving police and fire crews found that active live wires had sparked a fire that reached the truck. To put the blaze out, first responders isolated the live wires and had NYSEG crews cut power so the flames could be extinguished.

Part of Farmers Mills Road was closed as the fire was put out and NYSEG crews replaced the damaged pole.

No injuries were reported.

