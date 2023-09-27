Seen Him Or This SUV? Statewide Alert Issued For Missing NY Man

New York State Police say Donald L. Eldred was last seen in the Chenango County village of Oxford, located about 30 miles north of Binghamton.

Eldred, age 71, drives a 2001 green Toyota Sequoia with a license plate of JJC7999, which is also missing.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

A family member contacted state police on Tuesday, Sept.26 after not being able to get in touch with Eldred.

However, the last time anyone seemed to have had contact with him was approximately two weeks ago, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at -607-561-7400.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.