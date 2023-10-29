Seen Him Or This SUV? Alert Issued For Missing 19-Year-Old NYer

Long Island resident Jack Fleckner, age 19, was last seen at his Manhasset residence at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, according to Nassau County Police. His disappearance was reported to police early Sunday morning, Oct. 29.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York registration LDG-6712.

His clothing description or possible destination is unknown at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

