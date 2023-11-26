Seen Him Or This Jeep? 22-Year-Old NY Collegiate Athlete Has Been Missing Nearly A Week

Matthew Grant, a senior co-captain on the wrestling team at the Rochester Institute of Technology, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m.

He's about 5-foot-8, and 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last observed wearing a green jacket and blue jeans, according to authorities at RIT.

He was operating a 2014 dark charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license plate number ESR8141, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Grant is from the city of Onaway in northern Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

