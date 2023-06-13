Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

Orange County resident Kenny Ray Brewster, age 34, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Monday, June 12, in New Windsor, on Union Avenue.

Brewster has autism and may be in need of medical attention, according to New Windsor Town Police.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen driving a gray 2014 Toyota Corolla with New York registration LAE-7497.

At the time of his disappearance, Brewster was wearing a blue polo shirt with polka dots, black shorts, and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Windsor Town Police Department at 845-565-7000 or call 911.

