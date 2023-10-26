Search Intensifies For Suspect In Hudson Valley Murder: May Have Fled To South, Police Say

New Rochelle Police are still searching for 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon, who is accused of fatally shooting New Rochelle resident James Caldwell, Jr. in October 2022, the department announced on Thursday, Oct. 26, the one-year anniversary of the incident.

According to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne, on the day of the shooting just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard and found Caldwell on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Police and first responders administered medical aid to Caldwell and took him to a local hospital. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Dixon, a former New Rochelle resident who later was known to reside in Stamford, Connecticut, was eventually identified as the suspect in the murder. New Rochelle Police have since obtained a warrant for his arrest that calls for extradition from any state in the US.

As of October 2023, Dixon is currently believed to be hiding somewhere in the Southern US. New Rochelle detectives are now working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to apprehend him, Coyne said.

Anyone with information regarding Dixon's whereabouts is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

