North Rockland Daily Voice
Two Schools In Hudson Valley Closed Due To Water Supply Issues

North Salem High School.
North Salem High School. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Two schools at a district in Northern Westchester are closed due to water supply issues.

North Salem High School and Middle School are both closed on Monday, May 16. The district office is also closed, the North Salem Central School District said.

"This is a standard school close, there will not be remote instruction," the district said in an announcement on its website. "Thank you for your patience."  

