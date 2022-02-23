Threats Targeting Hudson Valley Schools Deemed Not Credible, Buildings To Reopen

Social media threats that forced a Hudson Valley middle school and high school to close for two days were deemed not credible and the buildings are scheduled to reopen with new security measures put in place, officials announced.

In Dutchess County, the Poughkeepsie City School District canceled classes at the two buildings on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, Feb. 23 due to a social media threat that was made on Snapchat.

In the afternoon on Feb. 23, a spokesperson for the district announced that a thorough investigation by local and state law enforcement found that the threats were not credible, and the buildings would be opening on Thursday, Feb. 24 with an increased police presence as a precaution.

Other precautionary measures being taken by the district, according to the spokesperson, include:

Continued collaboration and the sharing of information with local and state law enforcement;

The presence of School Resource Officers at each school;

The presence of safety monitors at each school;

Baggage checks for students;

Students must go through metal detection devices;

Additional Central Office presence in each building;

Enhanced safety protocols at each building.

Additionally, the school district invested in a safety management monitoring system designed to flag concerning content that will be brought directly to staff and administrators.

“Threats against schools and members of the school community are serious,” district officials wrote in a message to the community. “It is important to note that anyone found to be making any type of threat, including on social media, will be disciplined to the fullest extent and could face criminal charges.

“It is imperative that our schools remain havens for children to pursue their academic studies and encounter positive experiences to develop as youth,” they continued. “In order to preserve our children’s right to do this, it is critically important that we remain vigilant against those who are seeking to disrupt this.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.