These Area High Schools Among Nation's Best In New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Where does your high school rank nationally?

Now, you can find out.

More than 17,000 schools nationwide are numerically ranked, up from last year's 2,700 schools in this year's U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.

The six factors weighed in the rankings were graduation rates, number of AP courses offered, college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, and underserved student performance.

"Our mission with the Best High Schools rankings has always been to educate families about the schools in their district," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "By evaluating more schools than ever before, the new edition expands that focus so all communities can see which schools in their area are successfully serving their students – including historically underserved populations."

Schools from the Hudson Valley, all from Westchester County, that made the Top 300 are:

No. 99 Bronxville High School

No. 112 Edgemont Junior-Senior High School

No. 139 Rye High School

No. 144 Byram Hills High School

No. 145 Blind Brook High School

No. 187 Horace Greeley High School

No. 256 Dobbs Ferry High School

No. 300 North Salem Middle School/High School

