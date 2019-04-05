Teacher On Leave For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Area

A Westchester teacher is on administrative leave after being accused of alleged inappropriate conduct with a student.

The teacher, who works at Woodlands Middle/High School in Hartsdale, was placed on leave Thursday, April 4, Greenburgh Central School District Superintendent Tahira A. DuPree Chase said.

"The matter has been referred to the proper authorities, including the Greenburgh Police Department," Chase said in a statement.

The superintendent went on to say that many may have questions, she cannot provide further comment given the referral to law enforcement and the fact that it is a personnel and student matter.

"However, please know that the District places the utmost importance on our students’ safety and well-being and that all of our actions in this matter have been for the purpose of ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of our students," she added.

Greenburgh Police officials were not available for comment regarding the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.