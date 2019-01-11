Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's How Many In Rockland, Orange Counties Are Now Without Power After Storm Sweeps Through
Schools

Symbols Of Hate Found At Area High School

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Ossining High School.
Ossining High School. Photo Credit: File Photo

Symbols of hate were reportedly found on campus at a high school in Northern Westchester.

The symbols, including a swastika and a racial slur, were found on grounds at Ossining High School, Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg said in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 31. Police are currently working with the school district to investigate the incident.

“As a child of a Holocaust survivor, I know what these symbols represent--in my case the loss of my great grandfather who was herded like cattle to a concentration camp where he met his death, simply because of how he worshiped,” Levenberg said. “These symbols and others like them are triggers that hold so much meaning for the people who have been directly impacted by hate crimes.

"They are not funny, they are not edgy or cool. They represent the worst of humanity. In Ossining, all our many cultures, religions, skin colors, languages and choices make us the desirable place to live that we are. We need everyone to help stop this madness of propagating symbols and messages of hate in our communities. We will not tolerate this behavior. We must come together to put an end to it and instead to get the word out that all are welcome here.”

Levenberg said that the village will be partnering with organizations, and area houses of worship to form a task force that will focus on educating the community about hateful symbols and how it could impact the community. More details on the task force are expected to be released coming forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Ossining Police Department by calling (914) 941-4099.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.