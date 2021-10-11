Superintendent Resigns Following Fallout Over School Closure

The head of a Westchester school district that had an elementary school forced to close due to safety concerns has stepped down.

Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District officials announced that Superintendent Patrick Brimstein, who was placed on paid leave earlier this year, has resigned from his position after the state ordered the closure of the Ridge Street Elementary School.

The move comes after the school building was shut down by the state, which said the district was “using space for instruction without appropriate inspections and other approvals.”

Assistant Superintendent Colin Byrne was named the interim superintendent in Brimstein’s absence.

Brimstein cited “personal reasons” for his resignation, which took effect as of Tuesday, Oct. 5. Byrne will remain in the position through at least Tuesday, Oct. 26 as the Board of Education surveys its options moving forward.

“The district has maintained a laser-like focus on a successful return to in-person instruction as quickly as possible," school officials said in a statement announcing the return of students to Ridge Elementary School under Byrne’s purview.

"We have been pursuing a thorough review and adherence to all NYSED requirements, keeping the health and safety of our students at the fore as we work to bring this process to fruition.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.