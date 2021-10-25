Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man, 23, Jumps To His Death From Bear Mountain Bridge, State Police Say
Schools

Some School Districts In Hudson Valley Increase Security After Apparent National Threat

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Some schools in New York upped their security after a threat made the rounds on social media.
Some schools in New York upped their security after a threat made the rounds on social media. Photo Credit: Facebook/Walden Police Department

Alarms were sounding among some school districts in New York amid threats being made on social media as part of what is seemingly a national scheme.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Hudson Valley, the Village of Walden Police Department in Orange County received a complaint in reference to a social media post that went viral on Snapchat.

“I had to make a new account so they don’t trace me,” the threat posted by “Alex Anderson” reads. “But me and a couple of my friends have been bullied for so long and we can’t deal with it anymore.

“We plan on shooting up Central High School around 10 to 11 Am (sic) We will shoot anyone on sight going for around 5-10 students and 5 administrators.”

It is believed that the social media post originated out of state, possibly in Tennessee.

In response, some school districts in the area and across New York have increased their security as a precaution to ensure the safety of student and staff members.

According to police, “at this time, this post appears to be viral, referenced to central school districts, over social media platforms and does not appear to be a direct threat to our school district.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.