Social Media Threat Leads To Closure Of School Districts In Hudson Valley

School districts in the Hudson Valley were forced to close as police investigated alleged threats made on social media.

In Dutchess County, the Poughkeepsie City School District and Wappingers Central School District both closed certain schools on Tuesday, Feb. 22 due to purported threats that were made toward buildings on social media.

The social media threat posted on social media referred to "shooting up" two schools in the district on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Officials at the Poughkeepsie City School District said that they are working with local and state law enforcement to “better understand the credibility of the social media threat brought to the attention of the district yesterday (Monday, Feb. 21).”

“Parents are encouraged to check their child's social media accounts, speak with their child, and provide any information that will be helpful to law enforcement’s investigation,” school officials said. “This will support our goal in providing children with environments that are safe.”

In Wappingers, the Roy C. Ketcham school was also closed on Tuesday due to the ongoing investigation involving a threat against the school community.

“The administration was made aware of concerning information which was shared electronically with the building principal,” district officials said. “The information that was shared could be perceived to be a threat directed at Roy C. Ketcham HS. As the safety of all students and staff remains our top priority, this information was immediately reported to the District Senior Staff administration, the New York State Police, and the Dutchess County Sheriff.”

No staff members was able to report to the building as a result of the undisclosed threat.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

