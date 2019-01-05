Contact Us
Schools

Schools Announce Delayed Starts For Tuesday

Daily Voice
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: File photo

The following schools and school districts have announced delayed starts on Tuesday, Jan. 8 as a result of the winter storm.

Westchester County

Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, two-hour delay

ChappaquaCentral School District, two-hour delay

Croton-Harmon School District, two-hour delay

Harvey School, two-hour delay

Hendrick Hudson School District, two-hour delay

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, two-hour delay

Katonah-Lewisboro School District, two-hour delay

Lakeland Central School District, two-hour delay

North Salem Central School District, two-hour delay

Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Peekskill City School District, two-hour delay

Somers Central School District, two-hour delay

Westchester Exceptional Children's School, two-hour delay

Yorktown Central School District, two-hour delay

Putnam County

Brewster Central School District, two-hour delay

Carmel Central School District, two-hour delay

Garrison Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Green Chimneys School, two-hour delay

Haldane Central School District, two-hour delay

Mahopac Central School District, two-hour delay

Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, two-hour delay

Putnam Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

St. James The Apostle In Carmel, two-hour delay

Dutchess County

Arlington Central School District, two-hour delay

Beacon City School District, two-hour delay

Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay

Poughkeepsie Head Start, two-hour delay

Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay

Orange County

Cornwall Central School District, two-hour delay

John S. Burke Catholic High School, two-hour delay

Florida Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay

Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, two-hour delay

Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, two-hour delay

Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay

Thevenet Montessori School, two-hour delay

Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay

Wallkill Central School District, two-hour delay

Rockland County

Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay

Check back for updates

