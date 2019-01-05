Schools Announce Delayed Starts For Tuesday

The following schools and school districts have announced delayed starts on Tuesday, Jan. 8 as a result of the winter storm.
Westchester County
Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, two-hour delay
ChappaquaCentral School District, two-hour delay
Croton-Harmon School District, two-hour delay
Harvey School, two-hour delay
Hendrick Hudson School District, two-hour delay
John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, two-hour delay
Katonah-Lewisboro School District, two-hour delay
Lakeland Central School District, two-hour delay
North Salem Central School District, two-hour delay
Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Peekskill City School District, two-hour delay
Somers Central School District, two-hour delay
Westchester Exceptional Children's School, two-hour delay
Yorktown Central School District, two-hour delay
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, two-hour delay
Carmel Central School District, two-hour delay
Garrison Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Green Chimneys School, two-hour delay
Haldane Central School District, two-hour delay
Mahopac Central School District, two-hour delay
Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, two-hour delay
Putnam Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
St. James The Apostle In Carmel, two-hour delay
Dutchess County
Arlington Central School District, two-hour delay
Beacon City School District, two-hour delay
Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay
Poughkeepsie Head Start, two-hour delay
Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange County
Cornwall Central School District, two-hour delay
John S. Burke Catholic High School, two-hour delay
Florida Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay
Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, two-hour delay
Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay
Thevenet Montessori School, two-hour delay
Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay
Wallkill Central School District, two-hour delay
Rockland County
Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay
Check back for updates
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.