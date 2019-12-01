Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storm Track: Here's Latest On Slow-Moving Nor'easter Bringing Snow, Ice, Rain To Region
Schools

Schools Announce Closures Due To Storm

Daily Voice
The following school districts have announced closures on Monday, Dec. 2 due to the storm.
The following school districts have announced closures on Monday, Dec. 2 due to the storm. Photo Credit: File photo

The following school districts have announced closures on Monday, Dec. 2 due to the storm.

Westchester County

Iona Preparatory School, closed

Dutchess County

Arlington Central School District, closed

Putnam County

Check back for updates

Orange County

Check back for updates

Rockland County

Check back for updates

Ulster County

Ellenville Central School, closed

Sullivan County

Fallsburg Central School District, closed

Reload page for new updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.