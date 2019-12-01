Schools Announce Closures Due To Storm

- Click here for a related story - Storm Watch: Here Are Latest Projections For Snow, Ice, Rain Accumulations, Timing
The following school districts have announced closures on Monday, Dec. 2 due to the storm.
Westchester County
Iona Preparatory School, closed
Dutchess County
Arlington Central School District, closed
Putnam County
Orange County
Rockland County
Ulster County
Ellenville Central School, closed
Sullivan County
Fallsburg Central School District, closed
