Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts Due To Storm

The following school districts have announced closures or delayed starts for Monday, Dec. 2 due to the storm.
Westchester County
Croton Harmon School District, closed
Iona Preparatory School, closed
Lakeland Central School District, closed
Mount Pleasant-Blythedale Union Free School District, closed
North Salem Central School District, closed
Peekskill City School District, closed
Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, closed
Somers Central School District, closed
Yorktown Central School District, closed
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Garrison Union Free School District, closed
Haldane Central School District, closed
Mahopac Central School District, closed
Putnam Valley Central School District, closed
Dutchess County
Arlington Central School District, closed
Beacon City School District, closed
Millbrook Central School District, closed
Pawling Central School District, closed
Pine Plains Central School District, closed
Wappingers Central School District, closed
Orange County
Cornwall Central School District, closed
Florida Union Free School District, closed
Goshen Central Schools, closed
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, closed
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, closed
John S. Burke Catholic High School, closed
Middletown School District, closed
Minisink Valley Central School District, closed
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, closed
Newburgh Enlarged City School District, closed
Orange-Ulster BOCES, closed
Pine Bush Central School District, closed
Tuxedo School District, closed
Valley Central School District, closed
Washingtonville Central School District, closed
Rockland County
East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay
North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay
Pearl River School District, two-hour delay
Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay
South Orangetown Central School District, two-hour delay
Ulster County
Ellenville Central School, closed
Kingston School District, closed
New Paltz Central School District, closed
Rondout Valley School District, closed
Sullivan County
Fallsburg Central School District, closed
