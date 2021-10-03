Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Schools

School Superintendent In Hudson Valley Resigns

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Brendan Lyons Photo Credit: Lakeland Central School District
Dr. Karen Gagliardi, Acting Superintendent of Schools Photo Credit: Lakeland Central School District

The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has resigned after 14 months in the role.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Lakeland Central School District announced that Dr. Brendan Lyons’ resignation was accepted by the school board.

The district said Lyons' departure is amicable.

In a letter to families, Lyons said he stepped down from the role, effective Thursday, Sept. 30, "to tend to family matters and pursue other opportunities."

"Whatever the future may hold, please remain unified in service to the children of Lakeland," he added. "I wish you all the best."

Dr. Karen Gagliardi is serving as acting superintendent of schools until an interim superintendent is chosen, the district said.

Lakeland Schools said the district expects an interim superintendent to be chosen as soon as the next Board of Education meeting, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 7.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.