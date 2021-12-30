School Superintendent In Area Dies Suddenly

A school superintendent in the Hudson Valley has died suddenly.

Tim Mains, the superintendent of the Pine Bush Central School District, in Orange County died following a medical emergency, according to a new report.

Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid Hudson News that police received a call about a medical emergency on Thursday, Dec. 30, and Mains died despite efforts from police and EMS to save him.

"We are deeply saddened to pass the news that Superintendent Tim O. Mains has passed away," the school district said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Dec. 30. "Please keep Mr. Mains and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Others also took to social media to share messages in tribute to the 72-year-old Mains.

"Like all of you, I am shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of our superintendent Tim Mains," said Chris Passudetti, president of the Pine Bush Teachers’ Association. "In his time with our district, he showed himself to be a leader with vision, and, more importantly, kindness and compassion.

"He loved the students of our district. He advocated fiercely for them at every opportunity, celebrated their successes and saw the best in all of them. We are sure to see his selflessness reflected in our students for years to come."

"Shocked & saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Pine Bush Superintendent Tim Mains," State Sen. James Skoufis tweeted. "I enjoyed working with Tim over the years - he was dedicated to improving outcomes for his students & the district will no doubt mourn his loss."

"Going back to my years in the school bus business, Tim has been a trusted partner in delivering for students," Sen. Mike Martucci said. "He was devoted to not only their educational outcomes but also their individual well-being. It was always a pleasure to work with Tim and witness his passion for his work."

"I, as well as the members of the Orange County Sheriffs Office are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Pine Bush Superintendent Tim Mains," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. "We have worked on several occasions with Mr. Mains on various projects and his dedication and absolute care for the students and faculty was beyond compare."

