School Districts In Rockland Announce Closures, Delays

As an upcoming winter storm threatens to dump several inches of snow in the region, several school districts in Westchester have announced delayed starts and closures to account for snow cleanup.

The announcements followed predictions of between 6 to 8 inches of snow that is expected to accompany a storm beginning on Monday night, Feb. 27, and lasting into Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.

The storm will likely bring the first widespread plowable snowfall of the season and cause hazardous travel conditions in interior portions of New York.

The predictions were accompanied by a Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service, which began on Monday at 3:40 p.m. and will last until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

As of Monday evening, the following districts in Westchester had announced a delayed opening for Tuesday, Feb. 28:

Carmel Central School District, closed

Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District, which will have a two-hour delay;

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, which will have a two-hour delay and will announce if they are closing for the day by 7 a.m. on Tuesday;

Mount Pleasant Central School District, which will have a two-hour delay and announce any additional schedule changes by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Byram Hills Central School District, two-hour delay

Ardsley Public Schools, which will have a two-hour delay;

Lakeland Central School District, closed

Irvington School District, which will have a two-hour delay;

Brewster Public Schools, closed;

North Rockland School District, closed;

Chappaqua Central School District, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, closed

Somers Central School District, closed

North Salem Central School District, closed

Valhalla Union Free School District, which will have a two-hour delay;

Pelham Public Schools, two-hour delay;

Rye City Schools, two-hour delay;

South Orangetown Central School District, two-hour delay;

White Plains Public Schools, which will have a two-hour delay;

Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District, which will have a two-hour delay and announce any further changes by 6 a.m.;

Harvey School, Katonah, closed

Scarsdale Public Schools, which will have a two-hour delay and announce any updates by 6:30 a.m.

Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

Southern Westchester BOCES, two-hour delay

Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay

In addition to school schedule changes, many municipalities in the county have also announced parking bans, including Greenburgh, where no parking will be allowed on any roadway, and Eastchester, where all cars must be removed from the roads between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.