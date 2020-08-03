School Districts Announce Closures Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The following school districts have announced closures on Monday, March 9 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Westchester County

Somers Central School District (Schools are currently scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, March 10)

Rockland

East Ramapo Central School District (All school district buildings will be closed and all activities canceled for Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, including all Staff Development activities scheduled for Tuesday)

Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.