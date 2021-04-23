School District In Rockland Names New Superintendent

A longtime educator on Long Island has been chosen to lead a Hudson Valley school district as its newest superintendent.

Eudes S. Budhai, superintendent of Westbury Schools in Nassau County, has been appointed to the same position at the Nyack Union Free School District in Rockland County, Nyack's Board of Education announced this week.

Budhai will officially take over in Nyack on Thursday, July 1 on a four-year contract paying him a base salary of $265,000 that was approved by the board on Tuesday, April 20.

“I am grateful to the Nyack Board of Education and community for providing me with the opportunity to expand on the innovative experiences afforded to the students, families, and community of Nyack,” Budhai said. “I already feel a sense of synergy, core values, and building bridges.”

During his career, Budhai has worked as everything from a paraprofessional in the New York City Board of Education, to a teacher and administrator in Mount Vernon before becoming an Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent at Westbury in 2013.

“The Board believes that Mr. Budhai brings to Nyack Public Schools a wealth of experience and a demonstrated track record of equity and excellence regarding student achievement, fiscal management, and family engagement,” Board President Michael Mark said in a statement announcing the hiring.

Mark said that the Board took in input from the community before launching its exhaustive search to find a replacement for Nyack Superintendent James Montesano, who announced he was retiring at the end of the academic years following a decade with the district.

“After receiving comprehensive input from the community, the Board set out last fall to find an experienced and collaborative educator, a visible and approachable listener and communicator, a dynamic and transparent decision-maker, and a forward-thinking, courageous, and equity-focused leader,” Mark added.

“We believe we have found all that and more in Mr. Budhai. He tells me he is honored and excited to come here, and we look forward to introducing him to the NyackValley Cottage community.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.