School District In Hudson Valley Names New Superintendent

A school district in the Hudson Valley has just named a longtime educator in the region as its new superintendent.

In Ulster County, the Marlboro Board of Education announced that it has appointed Michael Rydell as the district’s new superintendent of schools. He will be replacing Michael Brooks, who is retiring this summer.

The appointment was made during a board meeting on Wednesday, July 6.

"It concludes a nearly three-month superintendent search process, led by Orange-Ulster BOCES," the district said in a statement on the hiring. "The process, which sought to collect feedback from various school district stakeholders, included a community survey; parent, teacher, and student forums; and an interview committee made up of local volunteers."

Rydell, who has more than 20 years of experience in education, comes to Marlboro from the Port Jervis City School District, where he served as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction before becoming the District’s Superintendent in 2018. Prior to that, he held assistant principal and principal positions at both Wallkill Senior High School and Ellenville High School.

His early classroom experience includes teaching high school Biology, first at Washingtonville High School for three years, then at Orange-Ulster BOCES for one year, and most recently at Wallkill Senior High School for three years.

“Mr. Rydell is an experienced superintendent who remained at the top of our candidate list throughout the many rounds of intensive interviews that took place over the last several weeks,” said Board member John Cantone, who served as president of the Board during the search. “We are pleased that he has accepted this new position.”

Rydell holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University at Albany and masters degrees in Secondary Education and Education Administration from Mercy College. He will assume his new role on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“Mr. Rydell will be working closely with Mr. Brooks this summer to ensure a smooth transition and to be ready to begin the 2022-2023 school year,” said Cantone.

