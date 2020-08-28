Region Well-Represented In Newly Released Rankings Of Best Colleges

Over half of Niche's top ten ranked colleges are situated in the Northeast with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology leading in first place.

Following MIT, Harvard is the list's second-ranked university. Fourth, following Stanford College in California, is Yale University in Hartford, Connecticut. '

After Duke University in North Carolina, Princeton University in New Jersey takes sixth place.

Following are: Rice University in Houston and the California Institute of Technology, Brown University in Providence Rhode Island ranks ninth on the list. The University of Philidelphia is ranked as the tenth best college.

The list was assembled using data from the United States Department of Education and surveys of students and faculty. Academics, including the quality of professors and acceptance rates were the most important factor considered in these rankings, according to Niche. '

Also considered was the average student loan amount at each school, alumni earnings, student-faculty ratio, student body diversity, campus food and housing, athletics and the quality of the local areas surrounding the colleges.

The full list proceeds as follows:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA

2. Harvard University in Cambridge, MA

3. Stanford University in Stanford, CA

4. Yale University in New Haven, CT

5. Duke University in Durham, NC

6. Princeton University in Princeton, NJ

7. Rice University in Houston, TX

8. California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA

9. Brown University in Providence, RI

10. University of Pennsylvania in Philidelphia, PA

11. Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN

12. Columbia University in New York, NY

13. Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH

14. Northwestern University in Evanston, IL

15. Washington University in Saint Louis, MO

16. University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, IN

17. University of Chicago in Chicago, IL

18. Cornell University in Ithaca, NY

19. University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA

20. Pomona College in Claremont, CA

21. Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD

22. Carnegie Melon University in Pittsburgh, PA

23. University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI

24. University of California in Los Angeles CA

25. Georgetown University in Washington, DC

