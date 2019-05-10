Pace University Students Help Elmsford Fourth-Graders Learn STEM Skills

Students of Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems helped a class of fourth-graders learn various STEM skills during a five-week program at Alice E. Grady School in Elmsford.

The fourth-graders utilized fun color combinations to learn basic computer coding skills, and on Monday, May 6, the last day of the program, students gave a drone and robotics demonstration called the “City Within a City” showcase to staff members including the Elmsford Superintendent of Schools Marc P. Baiocco, Ed.D., Alice E. Grady Principal Douglas Doller, Elmsford Mayor Robert Williams, and Board of Education members James Henson, President, Yvette Eannazzo, Vice President, Candice Wood, Dennis Rambaran and Marla Peers.

The program included a total of 32 students from Seidenberg School; eight students per class and 16 in an inclusion class. Students taught various coding skills as part of their 13-week university class.

This program was part of the Service Learning Initiative at Pace University, which is primarily focused on nurturing non-traditional and first-generation students for success.

“The program was a win-win. Alice E. Grady students were exposed to skills that we hope will stimulate their interest in future STEM careers, and Seidenberg students built their confidence and felt the satisfaction of giving back to their community,” said Pauline Mosley, D.P.S., a computer science professor at Pace University’s Seidenberg School. “I told them, ‘you have the power to transform little minds by just teaching.’’’

