Pace University Ranks No. 1 In Environmental Law By US News & World Report

US News & World Report has recognized Pace University’s environmental law program as the best in the nation.

The program, called the Elisabeth Haub School of Law (Pace Law), was first developed 40 years ago and has since become a “signature program” at the school. The program has recruited some top-rated faculty who are recognized scholars within the fields of climate change law, international human rights law and natural resources and food systems law.

“At Pace University, we prepare students to change the world,” said Pace President Marvin Krislov. “Our environmental law program, which trains attorneys for this critically important field, has long done world-recognized work. It is fitting that it’s now the top-ranked program in the country. Congratulations to our Law School’s faculty, staff, and students on this much-deserved recognition, and thanks to the Haub family for their commitment to the environment and to the Law School.”

For more information about the rankings, click here .

