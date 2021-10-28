New Mural Honors Slain Pace University Football Player

Gone, but not forgotten.

Pace University in Westchester County unveiled a mural in their Kessel Student Center to commemorate the memory of Danroy “DJ” Henry, Jr., a student-athlete who was shot and killed by a police officer more than a decade ago.

Henry, a junior defensive back on the football team at Pace University's Pleasantville campus, was at a sports bar in neighboring Thornwood with teammates when a fight broke out after their homecoming game in 11 years ago.

Pleasantville police officer Aaron Hess remained at the scene, and when Henry was instructed to move his vehicle out of a fire zone, the former officer stated that he had been struck by him, landed on the hood of the car, and opened fire.

Paramedics responded to the scene to treat Hess for a leg injury while Henry bled out on the pavement.

Hess was not charged with any crime and was named Officer of the Year later on in the year.

At the unveiling of the mural, Pace President Marvin Krislov called what happened to Henry “an unforgettable, unforgivable tragedy.”

“It lives on in his legacy of kindness and commitment. It lives on in the efforts of our students to ensure he is commemorated,” Krislov said. “It lives on our important Social Justice Week of programming. It lives on in our commitment to justice, progress, and anti-racism. And lives on in this beautiful mural.”

Pace University officials said that the mural, painted by Los-Angeles-based artist Brittney Price, was largely student-driven, and is “a fitting tribute and constant reminder of Henry’s legacy.”

“A mural in honor of Danroy ‘DJ’ Henry is important for the entire Pace community because it shows what we can accomplish together as a community,” Irach’e “Shea” Teague, a senior English major from Long Island who advocated for the mural said.

“Equity and accountability is the only way we can achieve justice and that is the start to greater change. I’m excited to help continue DJ’s legacy.”

Ja’Rette Mungin, a graduate student from the Bronx, added: "The mural in honor of Danroy ‘DJ’ Henry is important because it helps to promote social awareness and to spread positivity. It is necessary to be consistently socially aware so that we can protect and nurture our students of color. DJs legacy lives on through them.”

