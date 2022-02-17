Longtime Hudson Valley Educator Named New Schools Superintendent In Area

A veteran educator in Westchester is taking his talents north to take over at the helm of a new school district.

In Northern Westchester, the Bedford Board of Education announced that current Eastchester Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Glass has been appointed in the same position there, effective as of Friday, July 1.

The board made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Glass replaces current Bedford Central School District Superintendent Joel Adelberg, who announced his retirement last year, effective as of Thursday, June 30.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming appointment of Dr. Glass as our next Superintendent of Schools,” Bedford Board of Education President John Boucher said.

“Our decision was guided by the leadership profile that was created from the results of community and staff forums, focus groups, and a community survey, and we believe Rob is a great fit for Bedford.”

According to the Board of Education, while serving as superintendent in Eastchester, he “focused on working with the community to build a strategic vision for the future of teaching and learning while also leading his district to a (recent) successful bond referendum.”

Before his time in Eastchester, Glass served nearly a decade as superintendent in Bloomfield Hills in Detroit, where he was named the Michigan Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by the Michigan Association of School Administrators.

Glass was chosen after a nationwide search that included dozens of candidates, the Board of Education noted.

“Guided by the community’s input at the onset of the search process, it was clear that our next leader needed to have a strong track record of success in developing a vision, unifying all stakeholders in developing strategic planning and inspiring academic success across an array of interests,” Bedford CSD Board of Education Vice President Ed Reder said.

“Throughout our interviews, Dr. Glass continually impressed the Board with his leadership traits, past success, and thoughtful manner in bringing together each community he has served.”

