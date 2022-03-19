Longtime Hudson Valley Educator Appointed New School Superintendent In Area

A longtime educator in the Hudson Valley has officially been introduced as the new head of a Northern Westchester school district.

The Bedford Central School District Board of Education welcomed Dr. Robert Glass, who currently serves the same role at the Eastchester School District, to the community at their latest Board of Education meeting.

Glass will replace outgoing Schools Superintendent Joel Adelberg, who announced that he will be retiring at the end of June. Glass will take over his position effective as of Friday, July 1.

"I want to take a moment to personally thank you, Joel, for all you've done for the district for all of these years,” Board President John Boucher said while announcing Glass, noting Adelberg’s time as principal at Fox Lane High School, as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and as superintendent of schools.

In his first appearance among the community, Glass spoke to local residents, administrators, and staff members to thank them for welcoming him with open arms as he takes his talents north.

"It says a lot about who you are as a school district — the warm welcome you’ve extended, the thorough process that you went through, the way Joel has reached out to me to give me background,” Glass said.

“It speaks to the importance of the culture that you've established here that I have great respect for.”

Boucher previously said that the Board's decision to choose Glass as Adelberg's successor was "guided by the leadership profile that was created from the results of community and staff forums, focus groups, and a community survey, and we believe Rob is a great fit for Bedford.”

According to the Board of Education, while serving as superintendent in Eastchester, Glass “focused on working with the community to build a strategic vision for the future of teaching and learning while also leading his district to a (recent) successful bond referendum.”

Before his time in Eastchester, Glass served nearly a decade as superintendent in Bloomfield Hills in Detroit, where he was named the Michigan Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by the Michigan Association of School Administrators.

"I see my role coming in as really learning everything I can about the great things you've done, and asking a lot of really good questions and trying to understand as much as I can,” Glass said.

“While that will be very structured, very transparent, and very intentional, I want you also to know that I'm looking forward to following the trail where it leads me so that I can learn things that I don't know now and be able to construct a future with you together.”

