Hudson Valley Teacher Takes Commanding Lead In 'Jeopardy!' Tournament

An entire school of Northern Westchester students are holding their breath waiting for Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" to see if one of their teachers takes home $100,000 in the show's annual Teachers Tournament.

Francois Barcomb, 50, of New Paltz, a physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School, in Montrose, took a commanding lead in day one of a two-day final competition between the three final contestants with a total win of $20,400.

The winner will be decided Friday, May 17, during the tournament's final round.

So far, Barcomb is well ahead of his competition who have won $5,600 and $4,800 to date.

Francois Barcomb

The player with the highest score during the final takes home up to $100,000 and wins a spot on the show's next Tournament of Champions.

Filmed in April, Barcomb has had to keep whether he wins a secret.

The annual "Teachers Tournament," featured 15 teachers in total.

