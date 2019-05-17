Contact Us
Schools

Hudson Valley Teacher Takes Commanding Lead In 'Jeopardy!' Tournament

Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck.
Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck. Photo Credit: Jeopardy! Productions

An entire school of Northern Westchester students are holding their breath waiting for Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" to see if one of their teachers takes home $100,000 in the show's annual Teachers Tournament.

Francois Barcomb, 50, of New Paltz, a physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School, in Montrose, took a commanding lead in day one of a two-day final competition between the three final contestants with a total win of $20,400.

The winner will be decided Friday, May 17, during the tournament's final round.

So far, Barcomb is well ahead of his competition who have won $5,600 and $4,800 to date.

Francois Barcomb

The player with the highest score during the final takes home up to $100,000 and wins a spot on the show's next Tournament of Champions.

Filmed in April, Barcomb has had to keep whether he wins a secret.

The annual "Teachers Tournament," featured 15 teachers in total.

