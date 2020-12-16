Hudson Valley Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Hudson Valley schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:
Westchester County
Bedford Central School District, closed
Byram Hills Schools, teachers will post asynchronous work to their Google Classrooms for students to complete on their own time.
Croton Harmon School District, closed
Edgemont Schools, closed
Greenburgh CSD, Transitioning to full remote for students, faculty, and staff and will not be transporting to private schools
Greenburgh North Castle UFSD, closed
Harrison Central School District, closed
Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District, closed
Irvington Union Free School District, closed
John F. Kennedy Catholic High School in Somers, closed
Katonah-Lewisboro School District, closed
Lakeland School District, closed
North Salem Central School District, closed
Ossining Union Free School District, closed
Pocantico Hills Central School District, closed
Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, closed
Scarsdale Public Schools, closed
Somers Central School District, closed
White Plains Public Schools, closed
Yonkers Public Schools, closed
Yorktown Central School District, closed
Rockland County
Clarkstown Central School District, closed
East Ramapo Central School District, closed
Nyack Public Schools, closed
South Orangetown Central School District, closed
St. Anthony's in Nanuet, closed
Orange County
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, closed
John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, closed
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District, closed
Minisink Valley Central School District, closed
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, closed
Orange-Ulster BOCES, closed
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, closed
Pine Bush Central School District, closed
Tuxedo School District, closed
Wallkill Central School District, closed
Warwick Valley Central School District, closed
Washingtonville Central School District, closed
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Garrison Union Free School District, closed
Green Chimneys School, closed
Mahopac Central School District, closed
Dutchess County
Hayes Day School in Millbrook, closed
Pawling Central School, closed
Pine Plains Central School District, closed
Wappingers Central School District, closed
Ulster County
Kingston School District, closed
New Paltz Central School District, closed
Rondout Valley School District, closed
Saugerties Central School District, closed
Sullivan County
Check back for updates.
This story will be updated with additional school announcements. Check back for updates.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.