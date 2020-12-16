Hudson Valley Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Hudson Valley schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

Westchester County

Bedford Central School District, closed

Byram Hills Schools, teachers will post asynchronous work to their Google Classrooms for students to complete on their own time.

Croton Harmon School District, closed

Edgemont Schools, closed

Greenburgh CSD, Transitioning to full remote for students, faculty, and staff and will not be transporting to private schools

Greenburgh North Castle UFSD, closed

Harrison Central School District, closed

Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District, closed

Irvington Union Free School District, closed

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School in Somers, closed

Katonah-Lewisboro School District, closed

Lakeland School District, closed

North Salem Central School District, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, closed

Pocantico Hills Central School District, closed

Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

Scarsdale Public Schools, closed

Somers Central School District, closed

White Plains Public Schools, closed

Yonkers Public Schools, closed

Yorktown Central School District, closed

Rockland County

Clarkstown Central School District, closed

East Ramapo Central School District, closed

Nyack Public Schools, closed

South Orangetown Central School District, closed

St. Anthony's in Nanuet, closed

Orange County

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, closed

John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, closed

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District, closed

Minisink Valley Central School District, closed

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, closed

Orange-Ulster BOCES, closed

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, closed

Pine Bush Central School District, closed

Tuxedo School District, closed

Wallkill Central School District, closed

Warwick Valley Central School District, closed

Washingtonville Central School District, closed

Putnam County

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Garrison Union Free School District, closed

Green Chimneys School, closed

Mahopac Central School District, closed

Dutchess County

Hayes Day School in Millbrook, closed

Pawling Central School, closed

Pine Plains Central School District, closed

Wappingers Central School District, closed

Ulster County

Kingston School District, closed

New Paltz Central School District, closed

Rondout Valley School District, closed

Saugerties Central School District, closed

Sullivan County

This story will be updated with additional school announcements. Check back for updates.

