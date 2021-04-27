Hudson Valley High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

The Hudson Valley is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.
The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors:
- College readiness,
- Reading and math proficiency,
- Reading and math performance,
- Underserved student performance,
- College curriculum breadth,
- Graduation rates.
College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.
The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top-ranked school in the Hudson Valley is No. 13 Bronxville. It's followed by another high school in Westchester County, Edgemont, at No. 14.
The top-ranked school in the Hudson Valley outside of Westchester is Beacon High School, which is No. 51.
The Top 10 ranked schools in New York are:
- 1. Townsend Harris High School, Flushing, Queens
- 2. Brooklyn Technical High School
- 3. High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY, Manhattan
- 4. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College, Jamaica, Queens
- 5. Bronx High School of Science
- 6. Staten Island Technical High School
- 7. Stuyvesant High School
- 8. High School of American Studies at Lehman College
- 9. Brooklyn Latin School
- 10. Eleanor Roosevelt High School
For the complete rankings for New York high schools, click here.
The Top 10 schools nationally are:
- 1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
- 2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)
- 3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
- 4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)
- 5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)
- 6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)
- 7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)
- 8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)
- 9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)
- 10. Signature School (IN)
