Former Rockland Educator Accepts Superintendent Post In Westchester

A veteran educator in the region is heading south to lead a Northern Westchester school district.

The Croton-Harmon Union Free School District announced that it has unanimously approved a multi-year contract for Stephen Walker to take over for current superintendent Deborah O’Connell, who is retiring in January.

Walker comes to Croton-on-Hudson from the Sullivan West Central School District in Sullivan County, where he has served as superintendent since 2018, overseeing approximately 1,100 students.

O’Connell’s retirement takes effect as of Jan. 3, 2022, with Walker taking over the following day on Jan. 4, 2022.

According to the Board of Education, Walker "conceptualized and oversaw advancements in technology and social-emotional learning, including the creation of an Instructional Technology Facilitator position in each school and the incorporation of a specialized middle school program within the district’s secondary school.”

Before taking over at Sullivan West Central, Walker served as deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent for human resources at the Suffern Central School District in Rockland County.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Walker has championed a student-centered approach, ensuring equity in education for all learners and essential professional development for faculty and staff," Board of Education President Sarah Carrier said.

"Throughout the interview process, board members were continually impressed by his experience, measurable successes, and positive energy.”

The Board noted that Walker is an executive board member of the mid-Hudson Catskills Council of School Superintendents, holds a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY New Paltz, and is currently pursuing his doctorate in teaching, learning, and educational leadership.

“The district is renowned for its high achievement, forward-thinking culture, and focus on educating the whole child," Walker said "I am excited to get to know and work with the faculty and staff, students, and the broader community."

