Embattled School Superintendent In Hudson Valley Cleared Of Criminal Charges: DA

A school superintendent in the Hudson Valley will not face criminal charges following an investigation into allegations of potential sexual harassment.

The Orange County District Attorney will not be filing criminal charges against former Newburgh Schools Superintendent Roberto Padilla, who had been the target of an investigation into the harassment claims.

Orange County DA David Hoovler announced on Friday, May 27, that Padilla would not be facing criminal charges due to a lack of evidence following the allegations.

The news comes the same week the Board of Education appointed a veteran educator from Westchester to take over as the district’s new superintendent.

“After a thorough and complete review of direct and ancillary allegations regarding (Padilla) by an experienced team of attorneys and investigators, no criminal charges will be filed as there is insufficient evidence of the violation of any criminal statute in Orange County,” Hoovler said.

Padilla and the district previously reached an agreement for him to maintain his title and continue to get paid through the 2023 academic year.

In his stead, Padilla was replaced by Ed Forgit, who served as interim Superintendent, and Onyx Peterson, who took on additional responsibilities as the interim Superintendent and acting Deputy Superintendent during the transition to Padilla’s replacement.

“I urge all arms of local government to be transparent and accountable in the work they do for the public,” Hoovler said.

“While I cannot and will not comment on the internal operations of the Newburgh Enlarged City School District Board of Education, our investigation has shown that any improprieties alleged are not criminal in nature under the laws of the State of New York.”

