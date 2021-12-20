Contact Us
COVID-19: Yale University Goes Remote As Cases Increase, Will Require Boosters

Nicole Valinote
Branford College courtyard at Yale University
Branford College courtyard at Yale University Photo Credit: By Nick Allen / Wikipedia Commons

Yale University has moved final exams online amid concerns about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a message to undergraduate students on Saturday, Dec. 18, university officials said the decision was made to allow students to return home early if they wish.

"While Yale has not experienced the same increase in COVID rates as some other universities, we know that many of you are concerned about remaining on campus during the finals period," the letter, signed by officials reads. "Although the risk of transmission during in-person examinations is small, we want you to be able to go home now."

Other universities in the region, including New York University and Cornell University, also moved final exams online due to COVID-19. 

Yale University also shared in an update on Sunday, Dec. 19, that students who are eligible will be required to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine before the spring semester begins. 

As of Monday, Dec. 20, the university lists its COVID-19 risk level at orange, for moderate risk.

In the week from Sunday, Dec. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 18, the university reported 164 positive cases.

