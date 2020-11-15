COVID-19: With 34 Under Quarantine, School District In Area Goes Remote

A school district in Northern Westchester with dozens of staff members under COVID-19 quarantine is closing for in-person education.

Ossining High School and Park School will switch to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

The Anne M. Dorner Middle School and elementary schools will be fully remote from Monday, Nov. 16 to Wednesday, Nov. 18, before reopening for hybrid learning on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20.

A total of 34 staff members are under quarantine in the district, Superintendent of Schools Ray Sanchez said in a video posted on the district's Facebook page.

"We chose to pause and go to a full remote for the next week," Sanchez said. "It's solely related to staffing issues that we're dealing with."

