Schools

COVID-19: Two Staffers Test Positive At School District In Rockland

Zak Failla
Two staff members in the Nyack School District tested positive for COVID-19.
Two staff members in the Nyack School District tested positive for COVID-19.

Two staff members in an area school district have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, school officials announced.

The Nyack School District confirmed that a pair of staff members tested positive for the virus and are being temporarily isolated away from students and staff as per the guidance from the state’s Department of Health.

The Rockland County Health Department has been notified of the positive tests, and the district has disinfected and sanitized any school buildings the staffers may have occupied.

Students in Nyack began classes on Wednesday, Sept. 9 remotely. The positive COVID-19 cases are not expected to impact the district’s plan to transition to a hybrid learning model on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

