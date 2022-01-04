COVID-19: Two New Schools In Area Shift To Remote Learning

At least two more schools in the Hudson Valley will be joining several others throughout the region to go remote due to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases.

In Orange County, Monroe-Woodbury Schools Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez announced that both the high school and middle school would be transitioning to their distance learning model beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

It becomes the latest district to go remote in the region, including Yonkers Public Schools, Mount Vernon Schools, the New Rochelle School District, and Ossining Union Free School District, among others in the Hudson Valley.

In Monroe-Woodbury, the rise in new cases has led to staffing and busing shortages, with positive COIVD-19 cases impacting both instructional and non-instructional staff.

While remote, Rodriguez said that teachers will provide live synchronous instruction and all students will attend classes online following their regular schedules.

“District leaders dedicated the morning hours to gathering information from staff to help determine our next steps,” Rodriguez said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping schools open and safe for the school community. All decisions are made with this ultimate goal in mind.”

Monroe-Woodbury students are expected to remain remote through Friday, Jan. 7, with the intention of returning to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.