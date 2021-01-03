COVID-19: These Hudson Valley School Districts Had Most Cases This Fall

With students set to return to the classroom - whether fully in-person or partially remote - this week, school districts will once again come face to face with the COVID-19 pandemic they battled for four months.

In New York, the state has been monitoring school districts’ progress in combating the virus, posting daily data updates on how many teachers, staff members, and students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed in September.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the state launched the New York State COVID-19 Schools “Report Card,” which requires districts to send data to the Department of Health so it can be posted online for the public to see, allowing parents to make informed decisions about whether to allow their child back in the classroom or keep them learning virtually.

The dashboard includes the number of students and staff members who test positive on and off-site, as well as the number of school-aged children who tested positive for COVID-19 within the district’s zip code.

At first, some district leaders in New York were hesitant about being so reliant on local health departments and schools reporting accurate facts, but after months of using the tool, many have come around to the idea and began leading parents there to provide that information.

In the Hudson Valley, a total of 5,442 (4,546 public, 896 private/charter) positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday, Sept. 8. Of those cases, 3,724 were in students, with an additional 1,718 in faculty and other staff members.

The total number of cases is the third highest in the state, behind only Long Island (8,795), and New York City (8,615).

In the Hudson Valley, the most COVID-19 cases were reported in these school districts:

Dutchess

Arlington: 98 total cases (70 students, 28 staffers);

Wappingers: 89 total cases (59 students, 30 staffers);

Hyde Park: 30 total cases (22 students, 8 staffers);

Poughkeepsie City: 26 total cases (13 students, 13 staffers).

Spackenkill: 22 total cases (15 students, 7 staffers);

Highland: 10 total cases (4 students, 6 staffers).

Orange

Newburgh: 163 total cases (121 students, 42 staffers);

Monroe-Woodbury: 113 total cases (91 students, 22 staffers);

Pine Bush: 69 total cases (56 students, 13 staffers);

Washingtonville: 54 total cases (43 students, 11 staffers);

Minisink: 31 total cases (26 students, 5 staffers);

Port Jervis: 29 total cases (20 students, 9 staffers).

Putnam

Carmel: 82 total cases (56 students, 26 staffers);

Brewster: 78 total cases (66 students, 12 staffers);

Mahopac: 77 total cases (54 students, 23 staffers);

Putnam Valley: 30 total cases (17 students, 13 staffers);

Haldane: 11 total cases (7 students, 4 staffers);

Garrison: 3 total cases (1 student, 2 staffers).

Rockland

East Ramapo: 109 total cases (61 students, 48 staffers);

Pearl River: 105 total cases (77 students, 28 staffers);

North Rockland: 65 total cases (36 students, 29 staffers);

Suffern: 58 total cases (41 students, 17 staffers);

Nanuet: 56 total cases (46 students, 10 staffers);

Nyack: 42 total cases (22 students, 20 staffers).

Sullivan

Liberty: 17 total cases (12 students, 5 staffers);

Monticello: 16 total cases (8 students, 8 staffers);

Sullivan West: 10 total cases (6 students, 4 staffers);

Livingston Manor: 6 total cases (5 students, 1 staffer);

Fallsburg: 6 total cases (1 student, 5 staffers);

Tri-Valley: 5 total cases (1 student, 4 staffers).

Ulster

Kingston: 68 total cases (38 students, 30 staffers);

Wallkill: 56 total cases (48 students, 8 staffers);

Saugerties: 26 total cases (14 students, 12 staffers);

Marlboro: 25 total cases (20 students, 5 staffers);

Onteora: 18 total cases (14 students, 4 staffers);

Rondout Valley: 16 total cases (10 students, 6 staffers.

Westchester

New Rochelle: 177 total cases (148 students, 29 staffers);

Ossining: 145 total cases (118 students, 27 staffers);

Yonkers: 131 total cases (52 students, 79 staffers);

Bedford: 116 total cases (85 students, 31 staffers);

Mamaroneck: 115 total cases (89 students, 26 staffers);

Harrison: 111 total cases (76 students, 35 staffers).

The New York State Schools COVID-19 “Report Card” may be found here.

