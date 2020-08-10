Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: These Area Districts Haven't Submitted In-Person School Plans

Zak Failla
More than 100 school districts in New York have not submitted reopening plans.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the academic year fast approaching, some New York school districts still have not submitted their reopening plans for in-person learning during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Before reopening, all 749 school districts in New York had to submit their reopening plan that includes guidance on how they plan to handle potential remote learning, testing, and contact tracing for teachers and students.

However, as of Monday, Aug. 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 107 schools have not submitted plans for the state to review, and if they fail to, they will not be permitted to reopen next month.

The new deadline has been set for Friday, Aug. 14 for districts to submit and amend plans for reopening. 

'How they didn't submit a plan is beyond me," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, "If they don't submit a plan by this Friday, they can't open."

Schools must also complete three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing, and tracing on their website by Friday, Aug. 2t to be in compliance with standards established by the state.

Some Hudson Valley and Long Island school districts are among those that have not yet submitted their reopening plans to the state, including: 

  • Franklinville
  • Portville
  • Salamanca
  • West Valley
  • Broadalbin-Perth
  • Mayfield
  • Kendall
  • Argyle
  • Fort Ann
  • Hendrick Hudson
  • Bedford
  • Garrison
  • Carle Place
  • Elmont
  • Garden City
  • Lawrence
  • Locust Valley
  • Malverne
  • Manhasset
  • Mineola
  • New Hyde Park
  • Plainedge
  • Plainview
  • Syosset
  • Uniondale
  • Middletown
  • Valley-Montgmry
  • Camden
  • Oriskany
  • Utica
  • Waterville
  • Lake Pleasant
  • C-V At Ilion-Mohawk Csd
  • Van Hornsville
  • Carthage
  • Lyme
  • Newark Valley
  • Spencer Van Etten
  • George Jr Republic
  • Brentwood
  • Brookhaven-Comsewogue UFSD
  • Deer Park
  • Longwood
  • Middle Country
  • Mount Sinai
  • North Babylon
  • Oysterponds
  • Remsenburg
  • Rocky Point
  • Sachem
  • Tuckahoe Common
  • Wainscott
  • Western Suffolk BOCES
  • Arkport
  • Bradford
  • Corning
  • Hammondsport
  • Cooperstown
  • Richfield Springs CSD
  • Worcester
  • Odessa Montour
  • Peru
  • Johnsburg
  • Webster
  • Nyack
  • Sloan
  • Williamsville
  • Catskill
  • Windham Ashland
  • Edinburg Common Sd
  • Shenendehowa
  • Sagaponack
  • Cortland
  • Andes
  • Margaretville
  • Beacon
  • Poughkeepsie
  • Elmira
  • Victor
  • East Bloomfield
  • Geneva
  • Lewiston Porter
  • Pine Valley
  • Altmar-Parish
  • Oswego
  • Fayetteville-Manlius
  • Berkshire
  • Germantown
  • Kinderhook
  • Brunswick Central
  • East Greenbush
  • Troy
  • Seneca Falls
  • Eldred
  • Jeff Youngsville
  • Canton
  • Hammond
  • Heuvelton
  • Lisbon
  • Massena
  • Potsdam
  • Palmyra-Macedon
  • Red Creek
  • Wyoming
  • Amsterdam
  • Canajoharie
  • Fort Plain 

Said Cuomo: "The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district's plan: It's going to be the parents and it's going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that's going to be a dialogue. 

Cuomo reiterated that it ultimately will come down to parents to determine whether or not they decide to send their children back to the classroom if and when districts reopen in the fall.

“Parents don't have to send their child The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they're not going to send the child if they don't believe the plan makes sense,” he said.

“A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that's right,” Cuomo added. “The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules."

