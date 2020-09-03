Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Schools

COVID-19: SUNY Oneonta To Close Campus For Fall Semester Amid Outbreak

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Oneonta Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

With another 100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, SUNY Oneonta said it will close campus for the remainder of the fall semester and switch to fully remote learning.

The announcement, on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3, comes just four days after the college reported 100 positive cases following several large several large parties, saying it decided to suspend in-person classes for two weeks.

For the semester, 389 cases were confirmed.

The Oneonta outbreak has been the worst in the SUNY system, but there have been COVID-related issues elsewhere.

Also late last month, 43 students at SUNY Plattsburgh were suspended for violating COVID guidelines.

Five students at SUNY Oneonta were suspended for holding parties against the college policy. Three campus organizations were. also been suspended.

The SUNY Plattsburgh students suspended were partying at a closed park, on Friday night, Aug. 21 without social distancing or wearing face coverings, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.