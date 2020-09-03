COVID-19: SUNY Oneonta To Close Campus For Fall Semester Amid Outbreak

With another 100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, SUNY Oneonta said it will close campus for the remainder of the fall semester and switch to fully remote learning.

The announcement, on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3, comes just four days after the college reported 100 positive cases following several large several large parties, saying it decided to suspend in-person classes for two weeks.

For the semester, 389 cases were confirmed.

The Oneonta outbreak has been the worst in the SUNY system, but there have been COVID-related issues elsewhere.

Also late last month, 43 students at SUNY Plattsburgh were suspended for violating COVID guidelines.

Five students at SUNY Oneonta were suspended for holding parties against the college policy. Three campus organizations were. also been suspended.

The SUNY Plattsburgh students suspended were partying at a closed park, on Friday night, Aug. 21 without social distancing or wearing face coverings, authorities said.

