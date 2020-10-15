Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Schools

COVID-19: New Positive Case Reported At High School In Area

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at a high school in the Hudson Valley.

The Monroe-Woodbury School District said that a Monroe-Woodbury High School student tested positive. 

As a result, the high school has switched to remote learning from Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 16.

"We are working closely with the Orange County Department of Health to identify those students and staff who may have been exposed," Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez said in a statement. "If you do not receive a message, your child is not believed to have a risk of exposure."

Anyone who was exposed to the individual will be mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date.

