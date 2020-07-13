Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Poll Shows Percentage Of NYers Who Want Schools To Reopen

New Yorkers are split on whether or not to fully reopen schools in the fall amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
New Yorkers are split on whether or not to fully reopen schools in the fall amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Half of New York State residents (50 percent) think it is a bad idea to restart in-school instruction this fall, according to an NBC 4 New York/Marist College poll.

Forty percent say fully reopening schools is a good idea, and 10 percent are unsure. 

Nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers (74 percent) say they always wear a mask or facial covering when in public, the poll found.

By more than two-to-one, 47 percent of residents statewide think the pandemic will get better rather than get worse (23 percent). 

